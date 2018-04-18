DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Court records say a Dubuque man scheduled for a murder trial in August has made a plea deal with prosecutors

The Telegraph Herald reports that a hearing is scheduled Friday for 36-year-old Michael Piantieri, who’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Dec. 2 slaying of 42-year-old Beverly Puccio at her home.

The agreement says Piantieri will plead guilty to second-degree murder and face a mandatory sentence of 50 years in prison.

The court records say surveillance video showed Puccio and Piantieri at a bar Dec. 2 and that they left about 8 p.m. in a cab that took them to her home. The records say he denied going into Puccio’s home.

