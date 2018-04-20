DUANE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old man has been charged with shooting a man and burying his body on his property near Lake Placid last year.

State police say John J. Castner of Duane was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder after he was questioned about a reported homicide at his home. Police say a search warrant was issued by a Franklin County judge and investigators dug up the victim’s body and found the gun believed to be the murder weapon.

An autopsy was scheduled Friday at Albany Medical Center. The name of the 61-year-old victim hasn’t been released.

Castner is in jail without bail. A woman, 37-year-old Melissa Castner of North Bangor, was charged with assault in connection with the investigation. It could not be determined if they have lawyers to comment.