PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who police say sold synthetic opioids that led to a January death has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Baltimore Sun reports Anne Arundel County police arrested 37-year-old Gabriel DelValle on Wednesday after linking him to the drugs used in the Jan. 10 fatal overdose of a 27-year-old man.

State’s Attorney Wes Adams says DelValle admitted to selling the man fentanyl during a bail review hearing, which justified the involuntary manslaughter charged. DelValle is also charged with multiple drug-related offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

DelValle’s case is the first time Anne Arundel County police have explicitly linked someone’s overdose death to an alleged drug dealer. Police reported 108 fatal overdoses in the county this year as of Sept. 26.

