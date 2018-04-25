DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the crash death of another driver in Des Moines.

Authorities say 33-year-old Grant Uhe, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday. Polk County Jail records say he remained in custody Wednesday, pending $100,000 bail. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police say Uhe was driving more than 75 mph (121 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone on April 19 before his pickup truck crashed into a car driven by 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox. Police say Wilcox died later at a hospital.