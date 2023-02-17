A man with a history of making antisemitic comments was charged with federal hate crimes Friday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men as they were leaving services at synagogues in Los Angeles this week, authorities said.

Police and federal authorities in LA said that the man, Jaime Tran, shot the two men at close range as they were leaving synagogues in Pico-Robertson, a neighborhood with a large Jewish population.

The first shooting took place around 9:55 a.m. local time Wednesday, police said. The second shooting was Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Both victims survived.

According to a criminal complaint, Tran told federal investigators in a recorded interview that he had intentionally shot both victims and that he had chosen the location for the shootings by searching online for kosher markets in LA. He told investigators that he had identified the men he shot as Jewish by their dress and “head gear.”

The shootings took place about three blocks apart, police said. The Pico-Robertson neighborhood is home to many synagogues and the Museum of Tolerance, which is operated by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.

Authorities did not provide detailed information about the victims. KCAL, a local news channel, reported that the victim of the first shooting was a 47-year-old man who was shot at least twice as he was walking to his car. The victim of the second shooting was shot in the arm, authorities said.

Tran was arrested Thursday in Cathedral City, California, which is east of Palm Springs and about 125 miles east of the site of the shootings.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. local time to a report of a man with a gun and recovered an “AK-style” rifle and a .380 caliber handgun from Tran’s car, the criminal complaint said. The complaint said the handgun was “consistent with the firearm believed to have been used in the shootings” outside the synagogues based on shell casings that were recovered at the scenes.

Tran, whose age was not given, told investigators that he was homeless and had been living out of his car for more than a year.

The federal complaint said that between August and November 2022, Tran sent threatening antisemitic text messages and emails to some of his former classmates at a dental school. One of the former classmates told investigators that Tran was expelled from the school, which the complaint did not identify, in 2018.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, federal, state and local officials underscored their resolve to stop hate crimes amid a rise in violence against Jews and people of Asian descent.

“Antisemitism and terror are tragically on the rise across our city and across our nation,” said Mayor Karen Bass of LA, who added that eradicating hate crimes was “a chief component” of her agenda.

Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, called the shootings “two horrific acts.”

“This type of criminal conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” Estrada said at the news conference, adding that antisemitism “has no place” in LA.

Jeffrey Abrams, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, said in a statement Friday that the arrest “gives a sigh of relief to LA’s Jewish community.”

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said in a statement that he was “concerned by the numerous malicious and antisemitic acts we’ve seen targeting members of the Jewish community in recent years.”

He said the shootings “compound the distress” for people still reeling from the shootings last month in nearby Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed in a ballroom studio, and in Beverly Crest, where three people were killed at a short-term rental.

“No one should risk their lives to go to a dance or to religious services,” Lieu said.

The Anti-Defamation League said there were at least 2,717 incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault in the United States in 2021, the most it had recorded since it started tracking these events in 1979.

The federal count of hate crimes fell in 2021, but Justice Department officials warned that the report did not reflect a complete or very accurate representation of hate crimes because it was missing information from scores of police departments, including some in California and in New York City.

Earlier this month, police charged a 26-year-old man with firebombing a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey. In November, two men were charged in New York with multiple felony counts, including criminal possession of a weapon and making a terroristic threat, in what authorities said was a “developing threat to the Jewish community.” Also in November, an 18-year-old man from Middlesex County, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with threatening to attack a synagogue and Jews.

Police in LA said Friday that there would be an increased presence of officers at Jewish places of worship in Pico-Robertson and in surrounding neighborhoods over the weekend “in an abundance of caution.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global social action at the Wiesenthal Center, encouraged Jews to observe the sabbath Saturday.

“We’re lucky that we’re not going to funerals,” he said. “That’s just the reality.”