SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man accused of pulling off the headwear of a woman has accepted a plea deal that requires him to serve two years of court supervision.

Michael Dickey of DeKalb was originally charged with two counts of a hate crime, as well as battery and disorderly conduct. The 70-year-old Dickey, represented by attorney Reed Nixon, pleaded guilty Tuesday to disorderly conduct and, in addition to the supervision, has been forbidden to have contact with the victim.

The Daily Chronicle in DeKalb reports court records indicate Dickey yelled anti-Muslim comments at a woman and tried to pull off her head scarf when she tried to record video of him with her phone in November. The incident occurred at a home improvement store.

A hearing was scheduled in DeKalb County Circuit Court for Sept. 17 to ensure Dickey is adhering to his sentence.

