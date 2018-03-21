CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.
Authorities say 32-year-old Izmir Koch stepped outside of a Cincinnati-area restaurant in February 2017 and yelled asking if anyone was Jewish.
When one man responded he was, prosecutors say Koch punched the man in the head and continued to hit and kick him while he was on the ground. The victim was left with bruised ribs and a fractured eye socket.
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said Wednesday the victim wasn’t even Jewish. Still, he says physically attacking someone because of their perceived faith is a federal crime.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
If convicted, Koch could face up to 10 years in prison.