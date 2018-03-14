NEW YORK (AP) — They call it “jackpotting.” A Queens man is accused of stealing nearly a quarter of a million dollars from ATM machines by hacking them to dispense cash like a slot machine jackpot.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Eric Salazar Montano posed as a technician and manipulated ATM machines at a grocery store and kiosk. They say he would return minutes later with accomplices who would, one by one, remove thousands of dollars from the machines without a bank card.
The thieves collected $154,000 from one ATM and $87,000 from the other.
Salazar Montano was arraigned Tuesday night on larceny, criminal possession of a forced instrument and computer tampering and trespass charges.
His attorney, Victor Knapp, questioned the sheer volume of the theft, calling his client a “family man with no criminal record.”