COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in a fatal Columbia shooting.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Damontrion Doxley, of Columbia, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 27-year-old Javonte Roy. Bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for Doxley in online court records.

Residents of the area said they heard as many as 11 shots Tuesday when Roy was shot while outside on a driveway. Roy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Doxley was arrested while sitting in a vehicle identified by witnesses as the car seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department Det. Tom O’Sullivan says the investigation is continuing and detectives are working to determine the motive for the shooting.

