GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in southern New Jersey have arrested a man after reports of shots fired near a school.

Police in Galloway Township, about seven miles northwest of Atlantic City, responded to a report of shots fired at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the Pilgrim Academy.

The school was placed on lockdown, and it was determined the shots came from a nearby wooded area.

Police arrested 57-yer-old Michael Maggi and charged him with disorderly conduct, harassment and risking widespread injury.

They say Maggi had numerous firearms and ammunition at his residence.

Maggi was being held at the Atlantic County Jail on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney.