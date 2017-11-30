MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of trying to entice a child through social media has been arrested.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told WTOK-TV on Wednesday that 40-year-old Edward Lee Stevens is charged with one count of child enticement. He says the mother became concerned after noticing Stevens was trying to contact her child through social media.

Calhoun says investigators were able to track down and arrest Stevens with the cooperation of the victim.

Stevens was released on a $20,000 bond.