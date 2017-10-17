COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a drunken driver has crashed into an officer’s vehicle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins told The State newspaper that 54-year-old Thomas G. Berry Jr. was charged with DUI after the wreck early Saturday.

Berry was the only person involved in the collision who needed medical treatment, and was arrested when he was released from the hospital.

Berry was driving at 12:30 a.m. when his SUV veered into the median and struck a Columbia police car. It was parked behind a vehicle the officer had pulled over during a traffic stop. The Ford Expedition hit the police cruiser from behind and pushed it into the other car.

Police public information officer Jennifer Timmons says the cruiser had “significant damage.”

It is unclear if Berry has an attorney.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com