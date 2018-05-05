BATH, N.H. (AP) — A Haverhill man has been charged with aggravated drunken driving after a crash that killed a young passenger in his car.
State police say 28-year-old David Aldrich drove off Route 302 in Bath shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and struck a tree. A male juvenile was killed. Aldrich and a female juvenile were hospitalized.
It’s unclear whether Aldrich has an attorney. He is due in court May 21.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact state police.
