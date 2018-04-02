VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A man in Virginia has been arrested after barricading himself and a woman inside a home, initiating a standoff with police.
Thirty-seven-year-old Tyrone Rodney Thompson is charged with third offense domestic assault. The woman was not injured.
WAVY-TV cites a Virginia Beach Police Department news release that says officers arrived at a Virginia Beach home at about 10 p.m. Sunday. The outlet reports that officers were unable to contact the home’s occupants and so established a perimeter and called in the department’s SWAT team.
The standoff ended early Monday morning when Thompson exited the home without incident and was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/