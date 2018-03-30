BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police say a Bangor man has been charged with two counts of murder stemming from the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a burning truck.

Police say 25-year-old John De St. Croix was arrested on Friday after an interview with detectives. He was being held without bail Friday evening at Penobscot County Jail, and he’s expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York were found dead in the back of the truck on Wednesday night. They were both residents of Bangor.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Maine Bureau of Identification does not list a criminal history for De St. Croix in the state. It was unclear on Friday if he had hired an attorney.