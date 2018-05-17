CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with choking a man to death earlier this week.
Media outlets reported that 32-year-old Matthew Donovan was found unresponsive at a home near Conway early Monday.
Police said that 37-year-old Gary Demonte Williams has been charged with voluntarily manslaughter. Williams is being held in the Horry County jail. It was not known if he has a lawyer yet.
Police say a woman at the home who had called 911 said Donovan had fought with another man earlier Monday morning.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Ex-CIA employee, 29, in leak probe 'deeply saddened,' lawyer says