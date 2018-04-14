Share story

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with capital murder after a man was fatally shot during a botched robbery this week at a construction site in the Houston area.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin Shepherd was charged Saturday in the death of 46-year-old Glen Wenzel.

Authorities say witnesses told deputies on Wednesday that Wenzel and his colleague were conducting home inspections at a construction site when they were approached by two armed men who tried to rob them.

Both suspects fled. Wenzel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shepherd remained in jail Saturday. No bond had been set for him. Jail records didn’t list an attorney to comment for him.

