PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged with attempted murder after a May shooting in Southeast Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 40-year-old Samuel D. Mason is accused of shooting a man in what police say was a gang-related incident.
Mason is also charged with two accounts of attempted assault with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement.
He was arraigned Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court and a not guilty plea was entered for him.
Portland police say video from a bar showed Mason shoot and wound a man after an argument.
Police documents say the man said that he and Mason were in rival gangs.
A Multnomah County affidavit says Mason then fled to Arkansas.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com