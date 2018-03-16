SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Mohammed Fawad Mohammadi survived the war in his native Afghanistan, where he served as an interpreter for U.S. military forces.

Now he is in a hospital, with part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a man in an Oregon town who drove at Mohammadi again, and again, and again with his car.

Perry George Nicolopoulos was indicted late Thursday on 16 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the attack in the coastal town of Lincoln City. Mohammadi’s wife and their year-old son narrowly escaped injury.

The police say the crime is shocking, but that they have found no evidence of a bias crime. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, however, is calling for a more thorough investigation, citing an unprecedented rise in anti-Muslim hate incidents.