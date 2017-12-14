MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities have arrested a 32-year-old man on second-degree murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

An autopsy shows that Jacob Pelletier died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen on Monday.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Mark Heath, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday night. One second-degree murder charge alleges that he acted knowingly; the other alleges that he acted recklessly.

MacDonald said the boy was found unconscious in his family’s apartment. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Heath was expected to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.