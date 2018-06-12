CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who has been indicted in the 2009 suffocation of an alleged numbers runner in Tennessee.

The district attorney’s office in Hamilton County said Tuesday that 36-year-old Mallory Aunte Vaughn has been charged with aggravated robbery and felony murder in the death of 68-year-old Franklin Augustus “Kookie” Bonner.

Authorities say Bonner was found by his wife bound and gagged inside their house in Chattanooga in January 2009. A medical examiner determined that tape wrapped over Bonner’s mouth and nose led to his suffocation.

The DA’s office says Bonner was a known numbers runner and marijuana dealer.

Prosecutors said recently-reviewed latent fingerprints matched Vaughn.

The DA’s office says an alleged accomplice has been arrested, but Vaughn has not. He was wanted on unrelated charges.