CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old Cass Lake man with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in northern Minnesota last weekend.

Brandon Roy was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and illegally possessing a firearm in the shooting of a 25-year-old woman Sunday in Cass Lake.

According to the complaint, Roy told officers that he and others were smoking methamphetamine and that a woman took money and drugs from a man. Roy said his gun went off while struggling for the weapon with the robbery victim. The complaint said Roy’s handgun was fired through a closed bathroom door, and hit the victim in the “middle of the forehead.” She has not been identified.

The Star Tribune reports authorities are still searching for three other people in the killing.

