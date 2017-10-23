CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — A Racine man is charged with causing the death of a bicyclist who was struck last week in southeastern Wisconsin.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Martinez was charged Monday with felony hit-and-run resulting in death. Martinez remains in jail with signature bond set at $50,000.

The Journal Times reports the victim is identified as 39-year-old Michael Fuchsgruber. Fuchsgruber was riding his bicycle on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia while his 15-year-old son rode on the sidewalk alongside him when the victim was struck Friday night. He died at a Racine hospital.

According to the complaint, Martinez called his father after he hit something Friday night. His father then called 911 to report the crash.

When police talked to the younger Martinez, he told them he didn’t stop because he thought he hit a mailbox.

Information from: The Journal Times, http://www.journaltimes.com