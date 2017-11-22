SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of trying to hit a police officer with a car as he deployed a spike strip during a car chase that went through several cities in the Salt Lake City area.

The Deseret News reports 28-year-old Juan Arias was charged Tuesday with several counts, including assault against a police officer, failing to respond to a signal to stop and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say Arias took off when an officer tried to pull him over for not having any license plates early Friday morning.

Speeds reached 90 mph through Holladay, Midvale and West Jordan before the BMW he was driving ran out of gas in Sandy.

Authorities say Arias tried to run but was subdued with a stun gun and arrested.

No attorney was immediately listed for him.