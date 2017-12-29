ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who turned himself in for questioning in connection with a double shooting in a Waffle House parking lot that left one dead has been charged in the case.

News outlets report 29-year-old Antonio Jasper was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 24 shooting that killed 24-year-old Jeremy Jones of Tunica and wounded Ladarious Hibbler.

Jasper had turned himself in to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was booked then as a fugitive from another jurisdiction. The jurisdiction and charge in that case haven’t been specified.

Authorities are also seeking another person of interest in the case.

Authorities said Hibbler was shot more than once but was released from a hospital after treatment.

It’s unclear if Jasper has a lawyer.