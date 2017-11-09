FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman.

Fayetteville police said in a news release Wednesday that 28-year-old Earl Clarence Avant III was arrested and charged with several offenses including first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jasmin Monique Street.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that authorities have said Street was shot while sitting in a vehicle on Sept. 5. She was driven to a hospital by 26-year-old Leo Cortez Johnson, who was not injured. Street later died from several gunshot wounds.

Avant is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bail. Further details have not been released.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com