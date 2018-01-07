MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (AP) — An attorney for a man charged with beating a Department of Children and Family Services investigator says a mental evaluation should be completed within about a month.

Sauk Valley Media reports attorneys on both sides have agreed to an evaluation by a Peoria doctor. It’ll help determine if 25-year-old Andrew Sucher of Rock Falls is fit to stand trial.

Sucher is accused of beating a 59-year-old investigator as she was trying to take custody of a child. The investigator was seriously injured, with a skull fracture that left her in a coma. She’s recovering in Chicago.

Sucher pleaded not guilty to charges include attempted first-degree murder. He’s in custody at Stephenson County Jail.

He’s also charged of aggravated battery of a peace officer and separate battery charges in Whiteside County.

___

Information from: Dixon Telegraph, http://www.saukvalley.com