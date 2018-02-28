PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been indicted on a murder charge in the stabbing death of his roommate shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve.
The Union County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that a grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging 24-year-old Darin Jose Cano Vasquez with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of 43-year-old Alejandro Cadena-Toapanta.
Prosecutors said the victim was found on the front lawn of a Plainfield home about 15 minutes before midnight with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities allege that the defendant, arrested hours after the slaying, stabbed the victim after an argument. A listed number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in 1970s, AP says
- PBS launching new conservative political talk show
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind