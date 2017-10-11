BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A 22-year-old man is charged with murder in the summer slayings of a coastal Georgia couple and their adult grandson.
News outlets report Brunswick police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Roger Owens on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of malice murder.
It was nearly four months ago that authorities found 64-year-old Carson Holliman Sr., his 63-year-old wife, Vondell Holliman, and their 24-year-old grandson, Christopher Holliman, shot to death inside their Brunswick home. Members of their church called police June 18 when the Hollimans failed to show up for Sunday services.
Authorities had offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
No further information was released on how police connected Owens to the slayings. It was not immediately known if Owens had an attorney.