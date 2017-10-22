MARTINS CREEK, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man is facing charges in the shooting death of a relative following an argument in his eastern Pennsylvania home.

State police say 26-year-old Ryan Boomer was shot in the upper torso at about 10 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township.

The Northampton County coroner’s office said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested outside without incident. District Attorney John Morganelli said he would face a criminal homicide charge.

Morganelli said the two men were family members but he wasn’t sure exactly how they were related. He said the argument concerned “family issues.”