MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of shooting two people outside a Minot bar and firing into a crowd with a semi-automatic rifle wants to change his plea.

The Daily News reports that 26-year-old Steven Stewart has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and reckless endangerment for the October 2016 shooting. He had been scheduled for trial later this month.

Authorities say Stewart shot one man in the parking lot of the Sports on Tap bar after they had argued earlier in the evening. A bystander was also shot by Stewart. Both of the victims survived.

Stewart fled following the shooting and was captured in Las Vegas last March.

Stewart faces several unrelated charges, including delivery of cocaine and methamphetamine, fleeing from a police officer, lying to an officer and driving under suspension.

