COOK SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot at a park in Alabama and that a man has been charged in their killings.
St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray tells news outlets in a statement that 20-year-olds Logan D. Lambert and Hope M. Trapp were discovered with gunshot wounds in the Cook Springs area Saturday afternoon. Murray says 41-year-old Kevin McCrory has been charged with two counts of murder.
The statement says deputies were called out to the park and had found the couple near a walking track. They were shot during an altercation and died at the scene.
McCrory was jailed without bond, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.
Murray says an investigation continues.