PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A teenager charged with first-degree murder in the April 8 shooting death of a man now faces the same charge in the slaying of a Bradley University student who was killed in the same incident.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the first-degree murder charge filed against 16-year-old Jermontay Brock of South Peoria in the death of 18-year-old Nasjay Murry comes days after Brock was charged with killing g 22-year-old Anthony Polnitz.

The new charge was expected because both Murry and Polnitz were shot at the same party and authorities never named another suspect.

Authorities allege that Brock, whose name was released after he was charged as an adult, shot Polnitz because he was affiliated with a rival gang. They say it appears Murry was simply attending the same party.