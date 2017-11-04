CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged in an interstate road-rage shooting in North Carolina.
Local media outlets report 26-year-old Jonathan Williams of Clover, South Carolina, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder.
Luke Duvay tells local media outlets he was driving on Interstate 85 west of Charlotte on Thursday when a silver Toyota Camry started tailgating him, with hazard lights on. Duvay says the other driver pulled up next to him, waved a gun, and fired a shot at his car.
Duvay says the bullet came close to hitting him and his 18-month-old daughter.
Williams told a judge Friday he has a brain injury that makes it hard for him to follow some conversations. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.