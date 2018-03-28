NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess trying to kill him is getting a new lawyer.
Patrick Antoine, of Norwich, was expected to respond to a plea deal offered by prosecutors during a hearing Wednesday. His attorney Kevin Barrs instead told a judge there have been trust issues between the two, and he requested to withdraw from the case.
The judge granted Barr’s request and continued the case to April 12.
Antoine is facing several charges in connection with the death of his wife Margarette Mady and her unborn child in June 2016.
The 41-year-old told investigators Mady said he would be sacrificed before the child was born. He faces a maximum of 110 years in prison.