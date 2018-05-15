Share story

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a man charged with stealing a police cruiser before getting into a car crash has been released from the hospital and taken to jail.

Police charged Tyler Tibbetts with theft of a motor vehicle. He also faces probation violation charges. Police say he was released from the hospital on Monday for injuries suffered in the crash.

The 22-year-old Tibbetts is charged with stealing the cruiser from the Dexter Police Department last week. Police said he later crashed a different car into trees while being chased by police.

The cruiser was later found abandoned in Garland, east of Dexter. It was unclear on Tuesday if Tibbetts had an attorney.

