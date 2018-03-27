RUSSELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged in connection with threatening to blow up multiple places with pipe bombs has been found dead days before he was scheduled to plead guilty.

The Republican reports 31-year-old Robert Decoteau III was found dead in his home Tuesday. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Authorities say Decoteau threatened to blow up his wife’s car, the couple’s home in Springfield and waved pipe bombs from the window from his car during a police chase. He was arrested last year.

Decoteau was charged with possessing explosives and making bomb threats.

