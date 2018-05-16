WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with going on a multi-state crime rampage that started when he raped a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 30-year-old Gregory Lewis, of Southbridge, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple charges including indecent assault and battery on a child.

Authorities say he assaulted the girl in the summer of 2014, but cut off a court-ordered monitoring device and fled, returning to Massachusetts to assault his 67-year-old stepfather and steal a gun.

Over several weeks he allegedly sexually assaulted women from coast to coast. He was caught in New York on October 2014. Authorities said he was returning to Massachusetts to kill the girl.

Lewis’ attorney says his client has accepted responsibility for his conduct.

