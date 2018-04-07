MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former University of Montana student charged with accountability for deliberate homicide will be released pending his trial in a convenience store shooting.

Ivory Brien was jailed on a $1 million bond, but his attorney asked a judge this week to allow the 19-year-old to be supervised at his parents’ home.

Prosecutors have said surveillance video shows 18-year-old Chase Munson shooting a customer in the back and the head early on March 6. Munson then shot the clerk in the shoulder. Court records say Brien sprayed both with pepper spray.

Both people survived.

Brien has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Missoulian reports that Brien was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and abide by a schedule while under supervision at his parents’ Arlee home.

Prosecutors opposed the decision.