TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — More than four months after being charged in the killings of two people at a Lake Ozark RV park, the suspect has been appointed an attorney.
Television station KRCG reports that Gary Sweet’s attorney is Brenda McGregor, a public defender from Jackson. McGregor filed an entry of appearance as Sweet’s attorney Monday.
Sweet was one of hundreds of cases listed in the area public defender’s caseload conference in Miller County after the office’s attorneys were overloaded with cases. A request by District Defender Justin Carver for caseload relief is being considered.
Sweet is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault and other counts in the shooting that killed Sheri and James Parker and injured another.
Authorities say Sweet was recently been evicted from the park.
