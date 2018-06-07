NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A grand jury in New Orleans has indicted a 21-year-old man in a fatal shooting on a Mardi Gras parade route.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said Thursday’s indictment charges Eddie Dingle with the Feb. 13 second-degree murder of 29-year-old Maurice Williams. Conviction would mean a mandatory life sentence.

Cannizzaro’s news release says the shooting happened during a dispute between two groups of parade-goers camped on St. Charles Avenue on the afternoon of Mardi Gras.

Dingle’s lawyer and relatives have said publicly that he was defending himself and his family against Williams.

Dingle has been free on $100,000 bond but his bond was raised to $1 million Thursday.