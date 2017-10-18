Share story

By
The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old Ohio man who prosecutors say caused the death of his 14-year-old half-sister is facing a new charge on top of his murder indictment.

The Dayton Daily News reports Jason Tidwell, of Dayton, was indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge.

Tidwell was previously charged with murder, tampering with evidence and felonious assault following the death of his half-sister, Mackenna Kronenberger and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Tidwell and 18-year-old Dylan Angel were fighting outside Kronenberger’s home July 5 when gunshots rang out. One shot entered the girl’s home, killing her.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Angel was detained after the shooting but wasn’t indicted.

Tidwell’s trial on the original charges is scheduled for Dec. 11. His attorney didn’t return telephone messages seeking comment Wednesday.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

The Associated Press