NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have charged a Brooklyn man who they say fatally shot a 17-year-old girl during an argument.

The Daily News reports 25-year-old Jean Pierre Pacheco surrendered to police Tuesday. Police have charged Pacheco in the Nov. 7 death of Alyssa Rodriguez.

Police say Pacheco and Rodriguez’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Armani McLeod, got into an altercation in the Coney Island apartment building where Pacheco and Rodriguez lived. Authorities say at some point Pacheco shot Rodriguez and McLeod.

Rodriguez was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. McLeod was treated for gunshot wound to the arm.

Police believe Pacheco fought with the couple over a romantic rivalry.

Pacheco was accompanied by a lawyer when he surrendered. The lawyer’s name wasn’t available.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com