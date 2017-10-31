NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York have released the names of a man who was fatally shot last weekend and the name of the person accused of killing him.

Police in the city of Niagara Falls say the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday inside a home. Officers say that’s where 36-year-old Marlowe Smith, of Niagara Falls, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jamell Parker, fled the scene on foot but was captured in a nearby alley by police. He has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Parker is being held in the Niagara County Jail. Authorities say he’s in the process of hiring a private attorney.