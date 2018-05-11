AURORA, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver is now charged with murder.
Mason Farris was charged Friday with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
The Springfield News-Leader reports police in Aurora were trying to arrest Farris Saturday when they stopped a car driven by 21-year-old Savannah Hill, of Aurora.
Police say Hill had called police to say Farris was in her car and tried to arrange his arrest. Another passenger told police that as the vehicle started to pull over, Farris yelled “Don’t stop” and pushed Hill’s leg onto the accelerator.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
The car hit an officer, prompting another officer to fire. Hill was shot and died two days later.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com