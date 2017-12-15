EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana man accused of causing a crash that killed two children during a police chase has been transferred to police custody.
Court records show 26-year-old Frederick McFarland was transferred Thursday from an Evansville hospital to the custody of the state Department of Corrections. He faces charges including resisting law enforcement causing death and is being held without the option of bond.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from his lawyer.
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office spokesman Jess Power tells the Evansville Courier & Press McFarland will continue recuperating at a DOC facility from injuries he suffered in the Nov. 29 crash.
Authorities say McFarland fled police and crashed into a family’s car in Evansville, killing 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter, and seriously injuring their parents.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com