CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with murder after authorities say he ran over a sheriff’s deputy in southeastern Michigan will get a competency examination.

A judge on Monday ordered the examination for 22-year-old Christopher Berak, who is charged with first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. He returns to court Feb. 12.

Berak’s lawyer Stephen Rabaut told the court “it warrants a competency evaluation.”

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car early Nov. 23 preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak’s vehicle. It rolled over and Berak was arrested.

Earlier, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was “God” and came to break out one of his “sons.”