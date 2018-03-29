PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The driver charged with causing a head-on crash nearly a year ago that killed a popular radio personality in the Berkshires has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Serrano, of Springfield, was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment Wednesday on charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Serrano crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 9 in Windsor on April 27 and collided with another vehicle. Daron Reynolds, of Cheshire, a passenger in the other vehicle, was killed. The driver and a toddler were injured.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the 31-year-old Reynolds hosted a hip-hop and R&B show on WBRK-FM and also worked for a local independent music label.

Serrano’s attorney declined comment.