LINDWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas man is charged in the death of a woman who was reported missing last week.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson says 63-year-old Dan Flannagan was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Constance Perryman.

The Leavenworth Times reports a family member reported Perryman missing Thursday night. Her body was found on farm property south of Linwood.

Flannagan and Perryman lived on the property where her body was found.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley says Perryman apparently was shot.

Sherley say a disagreement at the home apparently led to the shooting but the investigation is continuing.

