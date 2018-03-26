RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police have charged a 36-year-old man in a fatal shooting outside a Subway Restaurant in downtown Richmond.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Brian Tyler of Powhatan is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the daytime shooting Sunday.
Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Brandon Ruffin of Richmond. They did not release details about a possible motive for the shooting.
Officers with the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department heard a shot fired shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, about a block from their headquarters.
When VCU and Richmond police arrived at the scene, they found Ruffin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com